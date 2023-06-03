Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. (NYSE:JWSM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Jaws Mustang Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $640,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,380,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 108.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 416,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after buying an additional 216,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition by 1.3% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 549,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter.

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Jaws Mustang Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $10.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,027. Jaws Mustang Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $10.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.12.

About Jaws Mustang Acquisition

Jaws Mustang Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

