Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 23,077 Shares of SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP reduced its position in SEP Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MEAC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,077 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in SEP Acquisition were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in SEP Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,746,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEP Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,960,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SEP Acquisition by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 159,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 33,443 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SEP Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEP Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEAC remained flat at $9.95 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04. SEP Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $10.60.

Mercury Ecommerce Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

