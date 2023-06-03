Dark Forest Capital Management LP Sells 76,200 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 76,200 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,162.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 609,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,845,000 after buying an additional 590,538 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 44,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,593,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $107.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,367,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,830,953. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $118.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.45.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

