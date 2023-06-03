Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,965.22

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,965.22 ($36.64) and traded as high as GBX 3,506 ($43.33). Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at GBX 3,374 ($41.70), with a volume of 667,070 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 4,600 ($56.85) to GBX 4,000 ($49.43) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,112 ($38.46) target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,070 ($50.30) target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($35.22) target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.43) target price on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,672 ($45.38).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.73. The company has a market capitalization of £4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10,088.89, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,327.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,970.25.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

