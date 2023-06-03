Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) shares rose 3.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 19,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 184,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Defiance Silver Stock Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.75 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$4.80 million for the quarter.

About Defiance Silver

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is San Acacio Silver project located in Mexico.

