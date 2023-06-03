DEI (DEI) Trading 4.4% Higher This Week

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 2nd. DEI has a market cap of $1.44 billion and $120.75 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DEI has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00000770 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.64 or 0.00348541 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013269 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

