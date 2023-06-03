Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 147.96% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dell Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-5.75 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.00-1.20 EPS.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.27. 7,914,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.91. Dell Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.90 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $11,375,194.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,493,945.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,695,643.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DELL. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 109.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 3,256.9% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, KGI Securities raised Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.81.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.