Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.45 EPS

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.45, Briefing.com reports. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 147.96% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $20.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dell Technologies updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-5.75 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $1.00-1.20 EPS.

NYSE:DELL opened at $47.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.91. Dell Technologies has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $51.75. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.02.

Several research firms have issued reports on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KGI Securities upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Dell Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

In related news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total value of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 15,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.49, for a total transaction of $583,219.67. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 841,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,695,643.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 283,388 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $11,375,194.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,608 shares in the company, valued at $8,493,945.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 522,371 shares of company stock worth $22,038,868. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,117 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

