Dennis G. Kish Sells 20,006 Shares of EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Stock

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) COO Dennis G. Kish sold 20,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $79,823.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,844 shares in the company, valued at $150,997.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE EVGO opened at $4.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.68. EVgo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 3.4% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 55,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 1.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of EVgo by 7.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 12.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on EVgo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on EVgo in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

