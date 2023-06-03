Desmond C. Wheatley Sells 1,400 Shares of Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Stock

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total transaction of $16,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,293.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

BEEM traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.92. 90,870 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,105. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $21.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.17.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 million. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 67.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.82%. On average, analysts expect that Beam Global will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEEM shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Beam Global in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Global by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 561,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after acquiring an additional 18,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Global by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 440,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 27,660 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Beam Global by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the second quarter worth about $2,061,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP grew its position in shares of Beam Global by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 116,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 25,473 shares during the last quarter. 20.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Global provides sustainable products and technologies for electric vehicle (EV) charging, energy storage, energy security and outdoor media. It develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced clean mobility solutions that protect the environment, save customers time and money, empower communities and keep people moving.

