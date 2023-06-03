Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by Harrell Investment Partners LLC

Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 80,834 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,044 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 2.0% of Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Harrell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $4,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 115.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $414,351.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Devon Energy Stock Up 3.7 %

DVN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.53.

NYSE DVN traded up $1.75 on Friday, reaching $48.53. The stock had a trading volume of 8,829,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,111,194. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $44.03 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 47.42% and a net margin of 31.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.72%.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.