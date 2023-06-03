DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) is Sands Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Sands Capital Management LLC cut its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,514,435 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,178,883 shares during the period. DexCom comprises 6.6% of Sands Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Sands Capital Management LLC owned approximately 4.02% of DexCom worth $1,756,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 31.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 270,999 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,643,000 after purchasing an additional 65,516 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in DexCom by 3,596.7% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,109 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in DexCom during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in DexCom by 60.6% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in DexCom by 26.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of DexCom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

DexCom Trading Up 2.5 %

DXCM traded up $2.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.57. 2,676,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,223,058. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.58. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.11 and a 52-week high of $126.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.51 billion, a PE ratio of 175.10 and a beta of 1.15.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. DexCom’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $3,845,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,451,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 226 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.40, for a total transaction of $25,854.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,035,718.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 30,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $3,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,451,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock valued at $12,215,026 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

Featured Stories

