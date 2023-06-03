DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Shares Down 4.7%

DICE Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) dropped 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.85 and last traded at $30.12. Approximately 240,057 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 460,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DICE. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICE Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.60.

DICE Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.22.

Insider Activity

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Sell-side analysts predict that DICE Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 155,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.67 per share, with a total value of $4,136,223.63. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,217,593 shares in the company, valued at $165,823,205.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DICE Therapeutics news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 155,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.67 per share, for a total transaction of $4,136,223.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,217,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,823,205.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Paul Scopa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,036.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 372,590 shares of company stock valued at $10,239,252 and sold 172,960 shares valued at $6,183,509. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DICE Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 302.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in DICE Therapeutics by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

DICE Therapeutics Company Profile

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

