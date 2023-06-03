Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,195,303 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 139% from the previous session’s volume of 500,616 shares.The stock last traded at $23.48 and had previously closed at $23.13.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $3,222,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $596,000. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 412,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after purchasing an additional 25,803 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $788,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth about $503,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

