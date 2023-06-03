Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Resolute Financial LLC

Resolute Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 989 shares during the quarter. Resolute Financial LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,067,000 after acquiring an additional 92,855 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,289,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $834,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of DFAT traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.48. The company had a trading volume of 230,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,884. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12-month low of $38.59 and a 12-month high of $50.00.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.