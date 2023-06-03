discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Trading 2% Higher

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 810 ($10.01) and last traded at GBX 806 ($9.96). 70,994 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 141,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 790 ($9.76).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.73) price target on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 790.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 795.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of £776.66 million, a PE ratio of 4,477.78 and a beta of 0.96.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls, and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

