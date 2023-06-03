Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up about 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DG traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.12. 9,002,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,744,700. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $159.12 and a one year high of $261.59. The company has a market capitalization of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $212.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $226.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.04). Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 22.24%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DG shares. Argus upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Dollar General from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.53.

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire bought 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $202.00 per share, with a total value of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

