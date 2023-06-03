Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.04), Briefing.com reports. Dollar General had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Dollar General Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DG opened at $166.10 on Friday. Dollar General has a 1 year low of $159.12 and a 1 year high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.31 and its 200 day moving average is $226.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.34.
Dollar General Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.24%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Activity at Dollar General
In related news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire purchased 3,550 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 19,754.7% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 10,470 shares during the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Dollar General Company Profile
Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dollar General (DG)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/29 – 6/2
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.