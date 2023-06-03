Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,452,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $628,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dollar Tree news, CEO Richard W. Dreiling purchased 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $142.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,008,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Davis acquired 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $139.06 per share, for a total transaction of $248,917.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,734.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard W. Dreiling bought 7,100 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.00 per share, with a total value of $1,008,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,756. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on DLTR. StockNews.com began coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.71.

Shares of DLTR opened at $133.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.26 and a 12 month high of $175.68.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $7.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.79%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

Read More

