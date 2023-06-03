Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Purchased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,159,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 142,311 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $68,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donaldson by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:DCI opened at $59.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Activity at Donaldson

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

