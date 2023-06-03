Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02, Zacks reports. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Donaldson updated its FY23 guidance to $3.00-3.06 EPS.

Donaldson Price Performance

DCI stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.56. 994,511 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,997. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.20. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $46.00 and a fifty-two week high of $66.96.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling at Donaldson

A number of brokerages have commented on DCI. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other Donaldson news, Director Christopher M. Hilger bought 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.76 per share, for a total transaction of $199,953.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donaldson

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Donaldson by 103.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Donaldson by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Further Reading

