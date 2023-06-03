Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.06 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Donaldson from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Donaldson Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE DCI opened at $59.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. Donaldson has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Donaldson had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 32.06%. The company had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Donaldson news, Director Christopher M. Hilger acquired 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Donaldson

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 7.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 1.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 66,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

