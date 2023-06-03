DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 30th

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Price Performance

DSL stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $13.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSL. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 1.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 104,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 28,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter.

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment to a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.

