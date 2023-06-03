DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (DSL) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on June 30th

DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund (NYSE:DSL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years.
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund Price Performance
DSL stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.73. DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund has a twelve month low of $10.46 and a twelve month high of $13.48.
About DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund
DoubleLine Income Solutions Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment to a portfolio of investments selected for their potential to provide high current income, growth of capital, or both. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of current income and its secondary objective is to seek capital appreciation.
