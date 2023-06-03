Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 270 ($3.34) to GBX 195 ($2.41) in a report on Friday, February 17th.
Dr. Martens Stock Performance
DOCMF opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. Dr. Martens has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $3.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11.
About Dr. Martens
Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

