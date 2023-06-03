Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMF) Stock Rating Lowered by Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2023

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Dr. Martens (OTCMKTS:DOCMFGet Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dr. Martens from GBX 270 ($3.34) to GBX 195 ($2.41) in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Dr. Martens Stock Performance

DOCMF opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. Dr. Martens has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $3.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.11.

About Dr. Martens

(Get Rating)

Dr. Martens plc designs, develops, procures, markets, sells, and distributes footwear in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product segments include originals, fusion, kids, and casual, as well as accessories. The company offers its products under the Dr. Martens brand name.

Read More

The Fly logo

Receive News & Ratings for Dr. Martens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr. Martens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.