DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund (NYSE:DTF) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.01

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc. (NYSE:DTF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.01 and traded as low as $10.73. DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund shares last traded at $10.90, with a volume of 3,375 shares.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.01.

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were issued a $0.0325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 3.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

In related news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTF. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,647,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 172,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Melfa Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. 29.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund

DTF Tax-Free Income 2028 Term Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

