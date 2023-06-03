Dycom Industries’ (DY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Dycom Industries’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.07 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on DY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Wednesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Dycom Industries from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dycom Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.33.

Dycom Industries Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of DY opened at $106.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.16. Dycom Industries has a one year low of $77.33 and a one year high of $122.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.51.

Insider Activity at Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $1.03. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dycom Industries will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $13,968,276.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Ryan F. Urness sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $313,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,365.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO H Andrew Deferrari sold 10,282 shares of Dycom Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total value of $967,639.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,425 shares in the company, valued at $13,968,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dycom Industries by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 170,775 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,993,000 after buying an additional 61,713 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $173,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 273.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 29,291 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 21,445 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dycom Industries by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 657,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,542,000 after acquiring an additional 75,865 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

