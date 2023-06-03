EAC Price Down 61.3% This Week (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. One EAC token can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. EAC has a total market capitalization of $348,055.85 and approximately $1.81 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded down 61.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.61 or 0.00354957 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00013204 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000763 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.00115049 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $3.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

