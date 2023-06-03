Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) CEO Thomas P. Majewski Purchases 3,000 Shares

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) CEO Thomas P. Majewski bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $62,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Eagle Point Credit Price Performance

ECC stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.92. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.51 million, a PE ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Eagle Point Credit alerts:

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $31.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.05 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Point Credit Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Point Credit

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio is currently -106.33%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,816 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Eagle Point Credit in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 15.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 5.8% in the third quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 41,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 76.3% in the third quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,205 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.95% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Point Credit

(Get Rating)

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Point Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Point Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.