Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOIGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

EOI stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $161,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 7.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 30.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Dividend History for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI)

