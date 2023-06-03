Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.109 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Stock Performance
EOI stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $17.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $15.67.
About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
