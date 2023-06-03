Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ETB opened at $13.07 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETB. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in a portfolio of common stocks and write of call options. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.