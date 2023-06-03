Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (ETB) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETBGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of ETB opened at $13.07 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $17.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ETB. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in a portfolio of common stocks and write of call options. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB)

