Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Posted by on Jun 3rd, 2023

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETBGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ETB stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $17.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETB. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in a portfolio of common stocks and write of call options. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

