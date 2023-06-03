Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.91

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and traded as low as $12.88. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund shares last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 66,676 shares trading hands.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 499,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 213,406 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $990,000. CFO4Life L.P. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $679,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $465,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in a portfolio of common stocks and write of call options. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

