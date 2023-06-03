Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $12.91

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and traded as low as $12.88. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund shares last traded at $12.97, with a volume of 66,676 shares trading hands.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.33.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.54%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in the investment in a portfolio of common stocks and write of call options. The company was founded on April 29, 2005 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
