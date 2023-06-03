Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,045,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,116,000 after acquiring an additional 782,028 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 546.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 316,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,886,000 after buying an additional 267,545 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 16.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 979,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,301,000 after buying an additional 135,706 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 24.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 53,102 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

