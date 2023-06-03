Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 21st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years.
Shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
