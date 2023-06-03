Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE ETV opened at $12.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.67. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $15.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $144,000.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.