Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:ETW)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ETW opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $9.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 101,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 23.3% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 15,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 9.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 11.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 32,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-end management investment company with objective of providing current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more United States and foreign indices on a substantial portion of the value of its common stock portfolio to generate current earnings from the option premium.

