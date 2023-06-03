eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Position Reduced by 1ST Source Bank

1ST Source Bank decreased its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,890 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 637 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,425,100 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $142,037,000 after purchasing an additional 895,984 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in eBay by 182.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,017,024 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $249,526,000 after buying an additional 3,889,380 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in eBay by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,516,210 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $62,877,000 after buying an additional 183,856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Performance

EBAY stock traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,641,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,421,210. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.35. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

eBay Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total transaction of $245,685.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,345.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays increased their price target on eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on eBay in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.30.

eBay Profile

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Articles

