Edgecoin (EDGT) Price Reaches $1.00

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Edgecoin has a total market capitalization of $1.00 billion and approximately $5.65 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Edgecoin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003686 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.”

