Edgecoin Price Reaches $1.00 (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 3rd. Edgecoin has a market cap of $1.00 billion and approximately $16.97 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgecoin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00003683 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Edgecoin has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Edgecoin Token Profile

Edgecoin was first traded on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @theedgecoinbank and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgecoin’s official website is www.edgecoinbank.com. The Reddit community for Edgecoin is https://reddit.com/r/edgecoinbank/.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

