Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 47,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 314.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,842,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,169 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Citigroup by 16,821.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,246,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,594 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Citigroup by 290.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,312,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,587,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,959,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $46.32 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $54.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $90.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.62.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.53. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $21.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.45%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on C shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.68.

In related news, insider Zdenek Turek sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $598,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 155,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,778,672.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

