Edgestream Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 73,739 Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 73,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 134.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LNC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Lincoln National Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of LNC stock opened at $22.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.77. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.07.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is presently -9.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gary C. Kelly bought 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $200,025.76. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,978.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

Further Reading

