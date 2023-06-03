Edgestream Partners L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,220 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 68.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 58.3% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 680.7% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,873 shares during the period. 49.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $12.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.97. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $13.89.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.65) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Macquarie boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Susquehanna upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.58.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

