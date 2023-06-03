Edgestream Partners L.P. Decreases Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 721,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 654,164 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned about 0.37% of Nordic American Tankers worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAT. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,513,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 375.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,210,132 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535,052 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 206.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,570,946 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,927,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,211 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers in the third quarter worth $4,993,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 263.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,243,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 900,861 shares during the period. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NAT opened at $3.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $770.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.07.

Nordic American Tankers Announces Dividend

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 37.03% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $87.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.26%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on NAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Nordic American Tankers from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nordic American Tankers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordic American Tankers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.25.

About Nordic American Tankers

(Get Rating)

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. operates as an international tanker company. It owns and operates Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjorn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.