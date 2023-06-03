Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $2.50 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Edgestream Partners L.P. decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,694 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 23,878 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $2,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $106,000. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 9,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth $430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter worth $1,252,000. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 2.5 %

LNG stock opened at $145.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.45. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.09 and a 1-year high of $182.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Articles

