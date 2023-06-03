Edgestream Partners L.P. Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) by 144.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,477 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in NovoCure were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in NovoCure in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NovoCure by 12,975.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NovoCure by 47.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NovoCure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down previously from $99.00) on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, March 17th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on NovoCure from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.33.

NovoCure Trading Up 6.2 %

NovoCure stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.22 and a 200-day moving average of $75.71. NovoCure Limited has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $120.03. The company has a quick ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.93 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 26.98% and a negative return on equity of 32.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NovoCure Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NovoCure Ltd. is an oncology company which engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of Optune for the treatment of a variety of solid tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division.

