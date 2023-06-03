Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases New Position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 116,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manulife Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

Manulife Financial stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. Manulife Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $14.92 and a 12-month high of $20.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.76. The company has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.269 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MFC shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

