Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 127,509 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,509 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.07% of Avnet worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Avnet during the 1st quarter worth $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Avnet during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 33.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after buying an additional 15,921 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Avnet by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Avnet by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $44.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day moving average of $44.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.35. Avnet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.45 and a 1 year high of $50.19.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. Avnet had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Avnet’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,353,799.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,410.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,353,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,037,158.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

