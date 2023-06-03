Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 221,745 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. reduced its stake in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 221,745 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RPD. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rapid7 by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Rapid7 by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Rapid7 by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Rapid7 by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,937 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RPD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rapid7 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.18.

Rapid7 Stock Up 1.2 %

RPD stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.37. Rapid7, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.49 and a twelve month high of $74.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.12 and a beta of 1.11.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $183.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.34 million. Research analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

