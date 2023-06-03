Edgestream Partners L.P. Sells 51,540 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. lowered its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,905 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,540 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 9.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,196 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after buying an additional 4,799 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 11.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 26.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 70,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after purchasing an additional 14,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHM opened at $69.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.34. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $70.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 16.22%. PulteGroup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 16th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 5.51%.

In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ryan Marshall sold 98,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.27, for a total transaction of $6,396,460.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 645,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,136,614.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Brian P. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $1,004,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,567.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 228,102 shares of company stock valued at $15,101,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on PulteGroup in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $68.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on PulteGroup from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

