Edgestream Partners L.P. Takes Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $309,210.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at $53,189,479.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $309,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at $53,189,479.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,451 shares of company stock worth $6,818,032. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.43.

Shares of RMD stock opened at $220.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $194.30 and a one year high of $247.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.36 and a 200-day moving average of $220.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 29.98%.

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

