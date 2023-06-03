Efforce Price Tops $0.0225 on Top Exchanges (WOZX)

Efforce (WOZX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 2nd. One Efforce token can now be bought for approximately $0.0225 or 0.00000083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Efforce has a market cap of $11.85 million and approximately $360,857.82 worth of Efforce was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Efforce has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Efforce Token Profile

Efforce’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2020. Efforce’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 527,135,519 tokens. The official website for Efforce is www.efforce.io. The official message board for Efforce is efforce.medium.com. Efforce’s official Twitter account is @efforceofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Efforce

According to CryptoCompare, “Efforce (WOZX) is a cryptocurrency launched in December 2020 by Steve Wozniak, the co-founder of Apple, and Jacopo Visetti. It is designed to be a blockchain-based platform that allows companies to fund energy-efficient projects by issuing energy savings tokens (ESTs) that can be traded on the platform. The platform aims to promote sustainability and reduce carbon emissions by making it easier for companies to fund and implement energy-efficient projects.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efforce directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efforce should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efforce using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

